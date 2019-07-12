Mascoutah, IL (KTRS) A metro-east man is going to prison for sextortion. 21-year-old Joshua Breckel of Mascoutah was sentenced yesterday, to 35 years in Federal prison – 3 months after agreeing to a negotiated a plea deal with the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Court documents state that he repeatedly obtained sexually explicit images and videos from dozens of underage women around the world, then subjected them to escalating extortion demands and threats.

Judge Staci Yandle said that the 35 year sentence was important for the purpose of sending a general deterrence message to other would-be offenders.