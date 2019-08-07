Granite City, IL (KTRS) Fire crews are investigating following a massive fire at a metro-east recycling plant.

The fire broke out at around 4 o’clock yesterday afternoon at Totall Metal Recycling in the 2700 block of Missouri Avenue in Granite City. 11 different fire departments worked the blaze, which was contained by around 8 P.M. Tuesday.

The company was the site of an explosion in 2014 that claimed the lives of 2 employees, injuring a third.

The company recycles industrial material, manufacturing waste, electronics, and hardware.