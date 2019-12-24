St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Mayor Lyda Krewson signs off on a bill aimed at advancing the use of solar energy in the city.

In a release, Communications Director Jacob Long says that Board Bill 146 makes St. Louis the first city in the Midwest – and the second in the nation – to require new construction be designed and built to be solar ready.

The new law is effective immediately, and applies to new residential, multifamily, and commercial buildings. It is the first piece of legislation enacted as part of the city’s partnership with the Bloomberg American Cities Climate Challenge.

The bill received unanimous approval by the full board on December 13th.