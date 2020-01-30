St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Mayor Lyda Krewson is urging regional leaders to work with Bi-State to create a plan to restart the embattled Loop Trolley. This comes after Bi-State rejected a trolley takeover plan on Friday. Wednesday, Krewson said she is concerned that the federal government could sue cities and municipalities for unused grant funds, which total roughly $25 Million Dollars. She went on to say that bailing on the project also brings the risk of default, which could then hurt the region’s ability to secure federal funding in the future. The Loop Trolley Company ceased operations last month.