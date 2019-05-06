Venice, IL (KTRS) A metro-east football star is dead after being shot when a fight broke out over the weekend at a party.

According to police, 14-year-old Jaylon McKenzie was shot and killed in the 600 block of 3rd street in Venice on Saturday night while attending an after prom party. A 15-year-old girl was also shot. She is in critical condition. There’s no word of any arrests.

Jaylon was an eighth-grader at Central Junior High in Belleville. He was recently featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Six teens who will rule the future in sports.”