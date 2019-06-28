Edwardsville, IL (KTRS) Two men and a teenager are apprehended in connection with rash of vehicle burglaries in the metro-east.
According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Walker Moan of Alton and 18-year-old Roman Thomeczek of Godfrey were charged with several felonies Thursday.
Starting in May, police began investigating several burglary reports where unlocked vehicles were robbed of small miscellaneous items. Enough information was developed to link the suspects to as many as 100 burglaries.
The men are in custody. Bond is set at $25,000 each. The teen has been petitioned to the Juvenile courts.