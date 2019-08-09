Ferguson, MO (KTRS) Friday marked the 5th anniversary of the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown during a confrontation with then Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson.

Prior to the annual ceremony, Mike Brown, Sr., held a press conference outside of the St. Louis County Justice Center in Clayton. It was there where he called on Wesley Bell, the new St. Louis County Prosecutor, to re-open the case into his son’s death.

“I could not protect him that day and it breaks my heart. I will stand and fight for justice until the day I die.” said Brown.

Brown said he has been communicating with Bell.

Bell hasn’t said whether or not he will re-open the case. He did release the following statement:

“Our office is doing everything we can to understand the underlying issues that contributed to the tragic death of Michael Brown. We are working everyday with the community and law enforcement to implement policies and reforms that meaningfully address those issues, and help this community and this region heal.”

It was announced on November 24, 2014, that a St. Louis County Grand Jury declined to indict Wilson. The announcement resulted in violent protests in Ferguson.

An investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice also cleared Wilson of any wrongdoing.

Hundreds gathered for the ceremony outside of Canfield Green Apartment, the site where Brown died after being shot by Wilson. The event included musical and dance performances and speakers.

Cal Brown, Michael Brown recalled that day back in 2014, prior to learning that her stepson had been shot.

“We were sitting in my mother’s living room, folding clothes, braiding hair, preparing our children for school, homeless, and newly married.. At that moment, we thought that our life was probably at its worse and a few hours later it got that much more worse.” said Brown.

The ceremony was followed by a community day in Ferguson.