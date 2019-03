Chesterfield, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Highway Patrol says an endangered person advisory is canceled after a missing elderly woman from Chesterfield is found at a hotel.

76-year-old Carolyn Ann Evans went missing from 1145 Matador Dr., Chesterfield at around Noon on Saturday. She is described as a white female, 5 foot 6 inches tall, 175 pounds with white hair and blue eyes.

She was thought to be driving a Black 2002 Ford Explorer bearing Missouri license plate number MA0-E9V.