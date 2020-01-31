Springfield, MO (KTRS) An endangered silver advisory is in effect for a missing Springfield, Missouri man. The Missouri Highway Patrol says that 81-year-old Gerald Abbott went missing from the 3800 block of South Tolliver in Springfield at around 3 P.M. Wednesday. His cell phone last pinged in the St. Louis and Farmington areas at around 2:30 yesterday afternoon. Abbott is described as a white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with white hair and blue eyes. He is believed to be traveling in a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 with Missouri license plate number 5SA-G11. If you have any information, please contact the police.