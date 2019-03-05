Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Missouri’s general revenue is growing, with the month of February up almost 18 percent over last February.

State Budget Director Dan Haug announced Monday that net general revenue collections for February 2019 increased 17.9 percent compared to those for February 2018, from $476 million last year to $561 million this year.

The growth was driven by increases in sales and use tax collections, corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections, and the category noted as “all other collections.”

While February was up, fiscal year-to-date revenues are down 5 percent, from $5.97 billion last year to $5.67 billion this year.