JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri is getting a more than $20 million federal grant to replace deteriorating bridges.

Gov. Mike Parson’s office in a Thursday announcement said the $20.7 million grant will pay to replace 40 bridges in northern Missouri. State Bridge Engineer Dennis Heckman says the bridges slated for repair are on average 77 years old.

Parson’s office says the bridges are in poor condition, have weight restrictions, and are one-lane wide but support two-way traffic. The administration says replacing them will end current detours and prevent future ones.

Parson says the bridges north of Interstate 70 also are critical in transporting Missouri agricultural products. He says repairs will allow farmers to compete globally.