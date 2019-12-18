(KTRS) Electronic message boards on state highways are not a place for humor. That’s the message from one Missouri lawmaker who wants to stop the use of so-called “playful” messages like, “Santa’s Coming Have you Been A Good Driver” and “Treat the Road Like a Cat Video … Share It.” O’Fallon Republican Rep. Tony Lovasco says the signs are “hideously expensive.” He says they’re being used to “make puns about Santa Claus” instead of more useful information. His proposal would only allow the signs to convey information about traffic conditions, weather or emergency alerts.