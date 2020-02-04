Jefferson City, Mo (AP) Missouri lawmakers are trying to make grants available for potential builders of an ultrafast Hyperloop test track in the state. House lawmakers in a voice vote Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill that would make a Hyperloop track eligible for state grants. Hyperloop technology involves a tubular track through which a train-like pod carries passengers at speeds up to 640 mph. Missouri elected officials and business leaders are advocating for a Hyperloop test track in the state. The hope is to eventually connect Kansas City and St. Louis with a track.