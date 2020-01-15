(KTRS) A St. Louis man is sentenced to 60 months in federal prison for blowing up his ex-wife’s car outside of her home. In addition to 5 year sentence, 31 year old Dean Allen McBaine was also ordered to pay nearly 35-thousand dollars in restitution. According to testimony at trial, McBaine was involved in a domestic dispute with his current wife at their residence in Jefferson City. As a result his former spouse and mother of his son moved the teen from Jefferson City to her home in St. Louis. Orders of protection against McBaine were issued for the former spouse and son. Weeks later, an explosion that also damaged two adjacent homes destroyed the former spouse’s red Mini Cooper. A co-defendant, Michael Bushman, pled guilty and was sentenced on November 22, 2019 to 13 months in prison. Bushman admitted to preparing a “sparkler bomb” with McBaine and detonating it under the vehicle in the victim’s driveway. A neighbor’s security camera system captured the explosion.