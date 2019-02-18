COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — University of Missouri officials say a student on the Columbia campus has active tuberculosis and may have infected other people.

The school announced Monday that the Boone County health department is working with university health officials to determine whether other students and staff need testing.

Privacy laws prohibit the release of any information about the student.

The ill student left campus voluntarily. According to the CDC, only people with active infections can spread the disease to others through through the air by coughing, sneezing, talking, or singing.

So far this year, six cases of active tuberculosis have been reported in Missouri.