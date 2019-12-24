The Missouri Supreme Court has upheld a 1977 state law dictating how St. Louis County municipalities distribute their sales tax revenue despite a challenge from the city of Chesterfield. The unanimous decision was announced Tuesday. Chesterfield Mayor Bob Nation told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the city is “not pleased but that’s the way it goes.” Chesterfield has a bustling and wealthy retail district. The city is one of a handful of Missouri municipalities required to pool sales tax revenues, which are then distributed to other members of the pool based on population.