Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) This year is the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War, and members of the Missouri General Assembly are honoring the service of the state’s Vietnam veterans at a special ceremony at the Capitol.

Vietnam-era veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces from November 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975 are invited.

The ceremony is scheduled for Thursday, April 25 at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Rotunda. Participants are also invited to attend a reception in the Third Floor Rotunda at 8 a.m.

Veterans interested in attending have until April 10th to RSVP by calling the Missouri Veterans Commission at 573-522-4228 or 573-522-1421.