COLUMBIA, Mo. — Mizzou Men’s Basketball set an NCAA Division-I record with 54 consecutive made free throws, but fell as the Tigers lost to Texas A&M, 66-64, Tuesday night at Mizzou Arena.

Mizzou held the Aggies (9-8, 3-3 SEC) to 35-percent (6-of-17) from deep in a defensive showdown. Torrence Watson had a chance to win the game for Mizzou (9-9, 1-5 SEC) in the waning seconds of a two-point game. Mark Smith heaved a full-court inbound pass to Parker Braun, who shoveled the pass to Watson for a solid look, but the attempt rimmed out at the buzzer.

The Tigers continued their success from Saturday’s program and SEC record 31-for-31 performance at the charity stripe, going 25-for-26. The effort was led by Dru Smith, who was a perfect 11-of-11 at the line. He finished with 18 points, adding eight rebounds and eight assists. His eight assists helped feed a Mizzou offense led by Mark Smith’s game-high 19 points – including five buckets from beyond the arc.