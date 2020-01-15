COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou Men’s Basketball fell on the road to Mississippi State, 72-45, Tuesday night in Starkville, Miss. The Bulldogs jumped on top 10-0 early and never trailed, shooting 54.5 percent from the field.

Freshman Kobe Brown was the lone Tiger in double figures with a career-high 14 points to go along with four rebounds. Sophomore Javon Pickett added nine points on 4-of-8 shooting and junior guard Mark Smith chipped in eight points. Redshirt junior guard Dru Smith tallied four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two points.

Mississippi State capitalized on early Mizzou turnovers and got out to a hot start offensively to build a 19-5 lead by the 11:06 mark in the opening half. The Bulldogs would extend their lead to 20 by the break and never trailed by fewer than 15 for the remainder of the game.