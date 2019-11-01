ST. LOUIS (October 31, 2019) – The ownership group for Major League Soccer’s St. Louis

team revealed their broader vision for an entire mixed-use stadium district to be located in St.

Louis’ Downtown West area. As part of their updated stadium-site plan, the proposed MLS

stadium will now expand north of Market between 20th and 22nd Streets, connecting Downtown

West between Union Station, south of the stadium and businesses on Olive and further north.

In working with both City and State officials, and in partnership with St. Louis-based architecture

firm HOK and Julie Snow, co-founder of Snow Kreilich Architects, the ownership group wanted

to ensure the new stadium and surrounding district would continue St. Louis’ growth and

revitalization alongside important community projects like Great Rivers Greenway and the

developments at Union Station. The new stadium-site will not only extend the Gateway Mall, but

will also help direct it north and south.

“Our vision is to create a district around our proposed MLS stadium that will get people excited

to visit Downtown West, not only before and after games, but on non-game days as well,” said

Carolyn Kindle Betz. “We believe this district will not only be the heart of St. Louis soccer, but a

special piece of downtown that will fuel the renaissance currently underway.”

MLS Commissioner Don Garber shared his confidence in the St. Louis-based ownership group

to create a stadium and surrounding district unique to St. Louis.

“Since awarding Major League Soccer’s 28th team to St. Louis in August, it is obvious the

MLS4TheLou Ownership Group has been working hard to create a world-class stadium along

with adjacent training fields and team headquarters in a single downtown location, which is

unprecedented for MLS,” Garber said. “While there is work to be completed, we commend all

who have been engaged in this process and we believe this comprehensive stadium plan will

not only deliver great benefits to St. Louisans for years to come, but also serve as a model for

future professional sports teams in the U.S.”

The area of primarily undeveloped land immediately west of Union Station will now serve as a

key spot for the team’s headquarters, practice facility and sites for future development. When

combined with the new proposed stadium footprint north of Market, the entire project will result

in the development of approximately 31 acres in the area from I-64 north to Olive. Along with

Union Station and the western portion of the Gateway Mall, this future development will help

transform Downtown West into a flourishing urban activity hub, perfect for hosting music

festivals, youth sports tournaments and charity events, all anchored by an MLS stadium.

As part of the updated proposed stadium plan, the ownership group plans to assume all future

risk for this development and own the stadium and practice facility.

“We are very excited the ownership group is moving forward with its plan to own both the

stadium and the practice facilities for the City of St. Louis’ new MLS team,” said Mayor Lyda

Krewson. “I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen of the plans so far and am very much looking

forward to spring 2022. People from all over St. Louis will benefit from this new addition to our

City and this new soccer team that will represent the best of St. Louis.”