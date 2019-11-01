ST. LOUIS (October 31, 2019) – The ownership group for Major League Soccer’s St. Louis
team revealed their broader vision for an entire mixed-use stadium district to be located in St.
Louis’ Downtown West area. As part of their updated stadium-site plan, the proposed MLS
stadium will now expand north of Market between 20th and 22nd Streets, connecting Downtown
West between Union Station, south of the stadium and businesses on Olive and further north.
In working with both City and State officials, and in partnership with St. Louis-based architecture
firm HOK and Julie Snow, co-founder of Snow Kreilich Architects, the ownership group wanted
to ensure the new stadium and surrounding district would continue St. Louis’ growth and
revitalization alongside important community projects like Great Rivers Greenway and the
developments at Union Station. The new stadium-site will not only extend the Gateway Mall, but
will also help direct it north and south.
“Our vision is to create a district around our proposed MLS stadium that will get people excited
to visit Downtown West, not only before and after games, but on non-game days as well,” said
Carolyn Kindle Betz. “We believe this district will not only be the heart of St. Louis soccer, but a
special piece of downtown that will fuel the renaissance currently underway.”
MLS Commissioner Don Garber shared his confidence in the St. Louis-based ownership group
to create a stadium and surrounding district unique to St. Louis.
“Since awarding Major League Soccer’s 28th team to St. Louis in August, it is obvious the
MLS4TheLou Ownership Group has been working hard to create a world-class stadium along
with adjacent training fields and team headquarters in a single downtown location, which is
unprecedented for MLS,” Garber said. “While there is work to be completed, we commend all
who have been engaged in this process and we believe this comprehensive stadium plan will
not only deliver great benefits to St. Louisans for years to come, but also serve as a model for
future professional sports teams in the U.S.”
The area of primarily undeveloped land immediately west of Union Station will now serve as a
key spot for the team’s headquarters, practice facility and sites for future development. When
combined with the new proposed stadium footprint north of Market, the entire project will result
in the development of approximately 31 acres in the area from I-64 north to Olive. Along with
Union Station and the western portion of the Gateway Mall, this future development will help
transform Downtown West into a flourishing urban activity hub, perfect for hosting music
festivals, youth sports tournaments and charity events, all anchored by an MLS stadium.
As part of the updated proposed stadium plan, the ownership group plans to assume all future
risk for this development and own the stadium and practice facility.
“We are very excited the ownership group is moving forward with its plan to own both the
stadium and the practice facilities for the City of St. Louis’ new MLS team,” said Mayor Lyda
Krewson. “I’m encouraged by what I’ve seen of the plans so far and am very much looking
forward to spring 2022. People from all over St. Louis will benefit from this new addition to our
City and this new soccer team that will represent the best of St. Louis.”
