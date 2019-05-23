Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Missouri Governor Mike Parson are collaborating to bring two USDA agencies to the area.
In a joint bipartisan letter to Ag. Secretary Sonny Perdue, the Governors cited both states’ deep ties to production agriculture and food processing. They encouraged the USDA to select the Kansas City area as the new home for the USDA Economic Research Service, and USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture.
The USDA already has facilities in both states.