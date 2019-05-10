Jefferson City, MO (KTRS) The Missouri House is advancing a package of incentives to help General Motors expand it’s Wentzville plant.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch is reporting that the incentives, worth more than $50 million, passed in the house in a 92-51 vote. The $5 Million per year, 10-year tax credit program would be paid out if the company invests at least $750 million into the St. Charles County facility. In addition to the tax credits, the plan also includes a job training scholarship program for adults.
Roughly 3500 people work at the facility, and has been in operation since 1983.
The measure now heads to the Senate.