St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Supreme Court rules that St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner cannot block a grand jury’s search warrant of her office.

Gardner appealed to block the warrant, which is related to a perjury probe of William Don Tisaby, the man she hired to investigate former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

It is not clear when it will be executed, but the warrant will give investigators access to 6 months of emails and other electronic data.