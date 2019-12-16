St. Louis, MO (KTRS) MoDot says a second round of winter weather could affect this mornings’ commute. The department recommends that you stay home, or delay your travel if you must head out. This second wave has the potential to produce more snow, ice, and freezing rain. There is also a possibility of a refreeze this afternoon.

The Missouri Highway Patrol says that as of 8 P.M. Sunday, Troop C – which covers St. Louis and surrounding areas – had already responded to more than 150 crashes and over 100 stranded motorists, resulting in 15 injuries and 4 fatalities.

To check current road conditions, please go to MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map at traveler.modot.org.