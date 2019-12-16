St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The Missouri Department of Transportation continues to urge motorists to stay off of the roads if possible.

Multiple traffic accidents are being reported with this latest round of winter weather. MODOT has more than 200 trucks on area roadways. Crews have been working around the clock and will continue to do so throughout the duration of the storm.

The St. Louis-area remains under a winter storm warning until midnight. The National Weather Service is calling for 5-7 inches of snow on Monday, with ice in some areas.