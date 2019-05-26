St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Residents in the city’s Carondelet neighborhood are cleaning up after basements fill with sewage for the second time in 3 days.

When asked about Metropolitan Sewer District, Eric and Kelsey Willmering of the 7700 Block of Tennessee Avenue said, “They just came out today, after we called them, and flushed the main sewer lines. And they said it was their fault, and they were going to leave a note saying it was their pipes that were clogged and they can’t do nothing for us until Tuesday, which, I can’t blame the workers because they’re at the bottom of the list. It’s higher up. But if it happened 3 days ago, why haven’t you contacted this entire street.”

MSD blamed Thursday’s backups on a pump station that shut down after being struck by lightning. But, around the corner on Primm and Alaska Avenues, the concrete standpipes MSD installed when River Des Peres began to rise are still in place.

Residents believe the massive structures are forcing the sewage into their basements.