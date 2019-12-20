Florissant, MO (KTRS) A Florissant mother and her boyfriend are facing a slew of charges related to the abuse of woman’s 4 kids, one of which died earlier this week.

Authorities allege 31-year-old Sylvester Knighten beat the children, and that their mother, 31-year-old Danesha Cannamore failed to protect them.

Cannamore’s 8-month-old son died Wednesday as a result of the abuse, while her 3 daughters, ranging in age from 3 to 10, endured months of physical abuse. The girls are now in the custody of the Division of Family Services.

Knighten is being held on $1 Million Dollars bond, while Cannamore is being held on $500,000 bond.