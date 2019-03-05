Columbia, MO (KTRS) A new program is effectively treating hypertension in underserved communities, according to a Mizzou study.

Hypertension, or high blood pressure, affects an estimated 31 percent of the world’s population. Low income countries, such as the Dominican Republic, are disproportionately affected.

To combat the issue, researchers at the University of Missouri partnered with multiple foundations to pilot a care program in communities of Haitian immigrants living in the Dominican Republic. An evaluation showed that out of 243 participants who were diagnosed and treated, both systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings dropped.

Researchers also noted a high level of engagement and continuous participation, indicating that the program is viable and can be expanded.