RIVERVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County carjacking victim is dead and the suspect is facing charges after crashing during a police chase.

Police say 49-year-old Arthur Hodges was fatally shot during a carjacking about 1 a.m. Friday in Riverview.

About 6:30 a.m., police saw the stolen vehicle. A chase that began in the county ended in the city of St. Louis when the stolen car crashed into another car. A man and woman in the other car suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the stolen car tried to run but was caught by a police dog. The man, 20-year-old Joshua Harper, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and other crimes. He is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond and doesn’t yet have a listed attorney.