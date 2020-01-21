Florissant Police Tuesday announced additional charges against a man accused of intentionally setting a fire on Friday that later claimed the life of a 16 year old. 39-year old Bobby Copass is now charged with second degree murder and first degree arson in connection with the blaze at the home which was reported at 3 a.m. January 17 in the 19-hundred block of Curtis Court. Dustin Baggett, was rescued from the home by firefighters but later died. Police believe Copass knows the victims. He is being held on $1 million bond in the St. Louis County Jail.