Stay off the roads during the snowstorm! That from MODOT. They’ve issued a No Travel Advisory for the duration of the weekend snowstorm. Blowing snow is expected to reduce visibility during the storm. especially on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch that starts at 6PM Saturday and runs until 6PM Sunday. Between those times, we could get 4 to 6 inches of snow, and it will stay on the ground through midweek as temperatures fall sharply lower.