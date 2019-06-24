Wellston, MO (KTRS) The community is mourning after a police officer responding to a bad check complaint is shot and killed in North County.
North County Police Cooperative Chief John Buchannan says that 40-year-old officer Michael Langsdorf responded to a call Sunday just after 4:30 at Clay’s Food Market in the 6200 block of Page in Wellston.
Langsdorf had served with the department for three months, but had 17-years experience in law enforcement. BackStoppers is assisting the family. The suspect is in custody.