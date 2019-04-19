St. Louis, MO (KTRS) The odds of St. Louis seeing an MLS team in the near future greatly improve after the league announces it will expand to 30 teams instead of only 28 as previously stated.

League expansion was the topic of discussion at Thursday’s owners’ meeting in LA. At a news conference, league commissioner Don Garber not only announced the approved expansion, but also that the league plans to enter into “exclusive and formal” discussions with both Sacramento and St. Louis.

Garber did caution, however, that Thursday’s vote was not a guarantee that St. Louis would get a team.