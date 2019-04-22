O’Fallon, Illinois police are conducting a homicide investigation after a woman was found burned to death in her vehicle near O’Fallon Family Sports Park this morning.

The victim is identified as 35-year-old Sherry Billups. She was apparently set on fire and died at the scene. Police say Billups’ husband, 36-year-old Andrew Montez McKissick, is wanted for questioning.

Police believe McKissick is driving a 1999 to 2002 Chevy truck with an extended cab and unknown Illinois plates. If you know of his whereabouts, call O’Fallon, Illinois Police at 618-624-9589