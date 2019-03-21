An armed bank robber is on-the-run in O’Fallon, Missouri and police are urging residents to stay inside while they search for the suspect. Dardenne Elementary School was on lockdown while police searched the area. The robbery took place at around 11:30 Thursday morning at the Reliance Bank in the 2600 block of Highway K. The suspect is described as a white male, 5’8, wearing blue jeans, gray hoodie and blue sunglasses. (see photo) Call 911 if you see someone matching that description. No one was injured in the robbery. The suspect made off with an undetermined amount of cash.