St. Peters, MO (KTRS) An O’Fallon, Missouri man is charged with invasion of privacy after he allegedly photographed women changing at an area gym.

According to court records, 26-year-old Michael Koch was arrested Tuesday after allegedly posting 175 pictures of women undressing on a Russian website. The photos are believed to have been taken between May of 2016 and November of 2017 inside tanning booths at the Club Fitness on North St. Peters Parkway.

Investigators are still working to determine the identity of 41 of the women.

If you tanned at that location during that time, you are asked to contact the St. Peters Police Department.