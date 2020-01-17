St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Two men are in custody after they rammed a St. Louis Police officer and his patrol car.

The incident occurred at around 10 o’clock last night near the intersection of North Grand and Harper in the Fairground neighborhood. That’s where two officers were attempting to stop a suspect, when the man jumped in a car and hit one of the officers and his cruiser. Officers chased the vehicle, finally catching it near the intersection of Shreve and West Florissant. That’s where two suspects were taken into custody.

The officer suffered minor injuries.