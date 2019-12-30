New Your, NY (AP) Authorities say a man charged with federal hate crimes in a bloody attack on a Hanukkah celebration had handwritten journals containing anti-Semitic references and had used his phone to look up information on Hitler.

Federal criminal charges were filed Monday against 37-year-old Grafton E. Thomas. He was being held without bail after appearing in federal court in White Plains on five counts of obstructing the free exercise of religious beliefs by attempting to kill with a dangerous weapon.

Five people were stabbed and slashed in the Saturday attack north of New York City. Prosecutors say a blood-stained machete was recovered from his car.