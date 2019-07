St. Louis, MO (KTRS) One person is dead after an overnight accident on I-70 in north St. Louis.

Police say a group of motorcycles were traveling down the interstate near Riverview when one of the motorcycle riders accidentally ran into the back of an SUV, causing a chain reaction. One of the motorcyclist was killed and several others were seriously injured. The name of the deceased victim hasn’t been released.

This resulted in the highway being shutdown for several hours.