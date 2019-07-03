Overland, MO (KTRS) The water main break which caused Missouri American Water to issue a boil advisory for parts of Overland is taking longer to repair than originally expected, and impacting additional customers.

The company expects the repairs to be completed soon, but the boil advisory will remain in effect until tests determine that the water is safe.

Until then, the water is safe for washing and bathing, but should be boiled for 3 minutes prior to consumption.

To see if you’re in the impacted area, click on the link below:

http://moaw.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=32d0086bd3e743a3b521425dcb2813c6&fbclid=IwAR1RlAGEEqj7CsarvOm9UsJF_nng5f9-EvnoNsLwoqm6wLRnc10ZLz4BBzM