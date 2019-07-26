Overland, MO (KTRS) An Overland man is facing charges after he allegedly got drunk and fired guns near a public park.

Police responded to a call for shots fired Wednesday in the 10,000 block of Canter Way. Upon arrival, officers could hear the shots.

56-year-old Joseph Manley admitted to police that he had been shooting. 3 guns were recovered. An estimated 115 rounds were fired at his home, which is next to Wild Acres Park.

Manley is charged with 3 counts of unlawful use of a weapon while being intoxicated. He is being held on $10,000 bond.