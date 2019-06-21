Troy, MO (KTRS) Wednesday’s plea deal by Pam Hupp in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger leads to the reopening of the investigation into the murder of Betsy Faria. Lincoln County Prosecutor Mike Wood confirmed the investigation Tuesday.

Betsy Faria was murdered back in December of 2011. Her husband, Russ Faria, found her stabbed 55 times in her home shortly after Hupp dropped her off.

Russ Faria was convicted in her death in 2013 and served 2 years in prison, but was then found not guilty in a new trial in 2015.

Pam Hupp was the last person to see Betsy Faria alive, and was also the beneficiary of her $150,000 life insurance policy.