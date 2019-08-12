St. Louis, MO (KTRS) Convicted murderer Pam Hupp is set for sentencing Monday afternoon. She reached a deal with prosecutors back in June, and is expected to get life in prison.

The 60-year-old was convicted in the murder of 33-year-old Louis Gumpenberger in her home back in 2016. Hupp initially pled guilty, claiming she shot Gumpenberger in self-defense. While she has never admitted guilt, she changed her plea to ‘guilty’ and acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her.

Hupp’s friend Betsy Faria was found stabbed to death back in Hupp’s Troy, Missouri home back in 2011. Faria’s attorney suspects Hupp was involved. Lincoln County prosecutors are now reviewing the case.