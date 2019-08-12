St. Charles County, MO (KTRS) Convicted killer Pam Hupp will spend the rest of her life in prison for the 2016 murder of a mentally disabled man

A St. Charles County judge handed down a life sentence without the possibility of parole to Hupp on Monday in the murder of Louis Gumpenberger. She told police that she shot him in self defense. Hupp initially pleaded not guilty in 2017. She changed that to an Alford plea in June to avoid the death penalty.

Investigators have long said that Hupp lured Gumpenberger in a bizarre plot to frame Russ Faria, who was previously convicted in his wife’s murder in Lincoln County. Hupp was a key witness in Faria’s trial.

Faria was there for Hupp’s sentencing.

“She’s evil incarnated and she deserves to go away for the rest of her life.” Faria said after Hupp’s sentencing.

Faria was later acquitted after he was granted a new trial.