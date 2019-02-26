St. Charles, MO (KTRS) A precautionary boil advisory is in effect for parts of St. Charles County following a water main break.

According to Missouri American Water, the boil advisory impacts roughly 1,500 customers in parts of Cottleville, O’Fallon, and Weldon Spring.

Customers will need to boil their water for approximately three minutes before consuming. Water is okay for washing and bathing. The advisory is expected to last for 2 or 3 days.

