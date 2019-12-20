The Democratic National Committee is again upping polling and fundraising requirements for presidential hopefuls to qualify for the campaign’s seventh debate in January. It will be the first in a series of four in the earliest-voting states. Qualifiers must either receive 5% in at least four national or early-state surveys approved by the party, or 7% in two early-state polls. They’ll also have to meet donation and fundraising thresholds. Some candidates have argued the stiffening requirements have made the debate stage less diverse. Party officials say candidates knew well in advance the stakes would increase as the first votes draw closer.