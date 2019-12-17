Trenton, NJ (AP) New Jersey congressman Jeff Van Drew could well need the backing of President Donald Trump if he’s going to continue his political career. The Democrat has told aides he will become a Republican. Van Drew stood to become one of the few Democrats opposing impeaching Trump when the House votes this week. It now appears he’ll do that as a member of the GOP. Van Drew’s southern New Jersey district is trending increasingly conservative. Backing by Trump should help him win the GOP nomination and makes him an early favorite to keep his seat in next November’s election.