St. Louis, MO (KTRS) A Pennsylvania man is sentenced to over 4 years in prison for stealing credit cards at the Plaza Frontenac Cinema.

30-year-old Alfred Ford Jr. of Norristown, Pennsylvania appeared in U.S. District Court Wednesday. According to court records, in 2017 and 2018 Ford stole credit and debit cards and used them to make purchases at various Walmart stores.

He has been ordered to pay over $24,000 in restitution. He pled guilty back in January.

Co-defendant Zakia Johnson is still awaiting trial.