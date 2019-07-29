Wellston, MO (KTRS) A person of interest is in custody following a drive-by shooting at a North County market.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 P.M. Sunday outside of Wellston Food Market in the 6200 block of Page. 2 people, a 16-year-old and a 30-year-old, remain hospitalized with non-life-threatening injures. Roughly 20 shell casings were found on the ground.

This is the same market where Officer Michael Langsdorf was shot and killed on June 23rd, and the second drive-by at the business this month.