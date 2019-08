Few details have been released, but St. Louis Police say they have made an arrest in the shooting death of 7-year-old Xavier Usanga. He’s the latest child to be killed in gun violence in the St. Louis-area in recent months. Xavier was killed Monday night in the 35-hundred block of North 11th Street in north St. Louis. The suspect was reportedly arrested Wednesday morning at the intersection of Prairie and W. Florissant Avenue.